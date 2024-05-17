'Clinic On Wheels' Project Formally Launched
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Salman Naeem formally inaugurated the Punjab chief minister's 'Clinic on Wheels' project during a grand ceremony in Peer Colony here on Friday.
The X-Ray facility, screening test, family planning and other medical facilities will be provided to the local people through mobile clinics.
Speaking on this occasion, Rizwan Qadeer said that health facilities will be provided to underprivileged people at their doorsteps under the project while health camps would be set up at various places in the city through nine mobile clinic vehicles.
Rizwan Qadeer said that all medical facilities would be provided free of charge while check up while examinations of pregnant women and ultrasound facilities would also be provided.
Earlier, MPA Salman Naeem while addressing the ceremony said that the Punjab chief minister has given the gift of free medical facilities to South Punjab. The mobile health camps will be set up in the urban union councils daily under the project. He said that the Punjab government is determined to serve the people at their doorsteps.
Meanwhile, the citizens have expressed their gratitude to the chief minister of Punjab for providing free health facilities.
