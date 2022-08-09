UrduPoint.com

CM Aide, Corps Commander Visit CPO To Review Youme-e-Ashur Security

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

CM aide, corps commander visit CPO to review Youme-e-Ashur security

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan for Home and Tribal Affairs Ziaullah Langu, and Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday visited the command and control center established at the Central Police Office (CPO) to review security measures for 10th Muharram in Quetta.

They were given a briefing on security arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur in detail. Inspector General Police (IGP) Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, IGFC Balochistan (North), and other officials were also present.

The advisor, and the commander were briefed that more than 20,000 police personnel had been deployed throughout the province for ensuring security measures during Muharram.

They were informed them that special attention had been given to security in sensitive districts of the province and Muharram processions were being monitored directly with the help of CCTV cameras.

They were also informed that a close watch had been kept on the hotels, and other buildings located alongside the traditional routes of the processions and the venues of the 'Majalis'.

Apart from the central control room at the provincial level, command and control rooms were established at divisional and district levels, the official briefing the dignitaries said.

He also said that on the 10th of Muharram, 15 processions and eight assemblies would be held in Quetta, for the security of which more than 5,000 police personnel were assigned for maintaining peace whereas an emergency plan also formulated to deal with any emergency situation.

The Provincial Adviser Home, and the Commander 12 Corps expressed their satisfaction over the security and other arrangements for Muharram and praised the administration, the police, and other relevant departments and organizations.

