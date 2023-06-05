CM appeals to public for discontinuing plastic use

A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister's Office as Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister's Office as Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items.

In his message on the World Environment Day, Mohsin Naqvi stated, "The day is a renewal of our commitment to defeating plastic pollution."He emphasized that the continuous increase in environmental pollution is alarming. The CM added that plastic bags pose a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the sustainability and survival of human life depend on an environmentally friendly approach.