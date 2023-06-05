UrduPoint.com

CM Appeals To Public For Discontinuing Plastic Use

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 10:50 PM

CM appeals to public for discontinuing plastic use

A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister's Office as Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :A ban has been imposed on the use of plastic items in the Chief Minister's Office as Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has appealed to the public to discontinue the use of plastic items.

In his message on the World Environment Day, Mohsin Naqvi stated, "The day is a renewal of our commitment to defeating plastic pollution."He emphasized that the continuous increase in environmental pollution is alarming. The CM added that plastic bags pose a threat not only to humans but also to wildlife and forests.

Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the sustainability and survival of human life depend on an environmentally friendly approach.

Related Topics

Chief Minister World Chief Minister Punjab

Recent Stories

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange o ..

Soldier embraces martyrdom amid intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Sout ..

7 minutes ago
 State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Be ..

State Dept. in Light of Further OPEC+ Cuts Says Believes Supply Should Meet Dema ..

7 minutes ago
 First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 J ..

First Ukrainian Pilots Go to UK to Train on F-16 Jets - Prime Minister

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to ac ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews DET’s strategy to achieve goals of Dubai Economic ..

11 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

Iftikhar Shallwani transferred to Health Ministry

7 minutes ago
 Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

Sanjrani boards on diplomatic visit to Russia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.