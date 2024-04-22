CM approves 1KW solar systems for 50,000 homes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday approved the grant of 1 kilowatt solar systems to 50,000 households in Punjab.

Presiding over a special meeting on “Light without Electricity Bill, Chief Minister’s Roshan Punjab Program” here, the CM was briefed on technical issues of the solar system for domestic consumers.

The CM said the Roshan Punjab Program aims to free the poor from expensive electricity. Approving the grant for the solar systems, the CM directed to start the pilot project immediately, in order to evaluate its efficiency. Protected consumers consuming up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible under the program in the first phase, she mentioned. In the 1 KW system, two solar panels, battery, inverter, and wires will be provided to the consumer, she informed.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that the 1 KW solar system can run fans, lights, small motors etc. Up to 16 hours of charging backup can be achieved through the lithium iron battery.

The CM directed to install the solar system of the latest technology. She emphasized the need to use the best quality solar plates, inverter, batteries and other accessories. The scope of solar systems for domestic consumers will be extended gradually, she asserted.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer PPDCL (Punjab Power Department Company Limited), Managing Director PPDB (Punjab Power Development board) and other relevant officers attended the meeting.