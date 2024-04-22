CM Approves 1KW Solar Systems For 50,000 Homes
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday approved the grant of 1 kilowatt solar systems to 50,000 households in Punjab.
Presiding over a special meeting on “Light without Electricity Bill, Chief Minister’s Roshan Punjab Program” here, the CM was briefed on technical issues of the solar system for domestic consumers.
The CM said the Roshan Punjab Program aims to free the poor from expensive electricity. Approving the grant for the solar systems, the CM directed to start the pilot project immediately, in order to evaluate its efficiency. Protected consumers consuming up to 100 units of electricity will be eligible under the program in the first phase, she mentioned. In the 1 KW system, two solar panels, battery, inverter, and wires will be provided to the consumer, she informed.
Earlier, the CM was briefed that the 1 KW solar system can run fans, lights, small motors etc. Up to 16 hours of charging backup can be achieved through the lithium iron battery.
The CM directed to install the solar system of the latest technology. She emphasized the need to use the best quality solar plates, inverter, batteries and other accessories. The scope of solar systems for domestic consumers will be extended gradually, she asserted.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretaries Energy, Finance, Chief Executive Officer PPDCL (Punjab Power Department Company Limited), Managing Director PPDB (Punjab Power Development board) and other relevant officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR
Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR3 minutes ago
-
Progress of ADP 2023-24 reviewed in meeting5 minutes ago
-
Iranian President's wife visits NUML5 minutes ago
-
PM, President Raisi condemn Israel’s indiscriminate use of force in Gaza; reiterate call for immed ..5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth Day: Claims CM Marya ..5 minutes ago
-
World Earth Day observed6 minutes ago
-
AIOU's exams to begin today15 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam's visit to GB postponed due to unavoidable official engagements15 minutes ago
-
Chairman BoGs directs HMC administration to establish Pediatric ICU15 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt to be digitalized in six months to improve online checking of vaccine availability, doc ..25 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal apprehended for Wife's murder25 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP25 minutes ago