CM Approves Additional Budget, 200 More PGs Seats For JPMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the budget for Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) would be enhanced as it has become a 2200-bed facility apart from increasing the seats of graduates (PGs) to cater to its growing needs.

This he said in his meeting with the Executive Director of JPMC Prof. Dr. Shahid Rasool, who called on him here at CM House on Saturday.

The Executive Director Prof. Shahid Rasool gave a detailed briefing to the chief minister and said that the JPMC was a 16-bed hospital and now it has become 2200-hospital but there was an acute shortage of doctors. The chief minister keeping in view the requirement of the doctors approved additional positions/seats of Prost Graduates (PGs) by 200. After the approval of new 200 PG seats, the number of PGs reached 953.

During the discussion, Murad Shah directed Prof. Shahid Rasool to establish a central warehouse of medicine at JPMC. The provincial government would provide him with additional funds in the ADP. Now JPMC will have a central warehouse shortly.

Prof. Shahid Rasool requested the chief minister to help JPMC construct a parking plaza for which it has considerable space.

The CM approved the request and said the schemes would be included in the ADP.

The CM directed the JPMC chief to further improve services and expand OPD so that more patients could be given to the patients.

He also approved the expansion of the administration block of the JPMC.

The executive director thanked the chief minister for his unflinching support and patronage.

