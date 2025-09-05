Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur visits Afghan consulate, expresses solidarity over earthquake losses

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, visited the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar to express condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, visited the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar to express condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the CM House, the Afghan Consul General, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, warmly received the CM upon his arrival.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, also accompanied him the CM.

During the visit, Gandapur offered prayers for the victims and wrote condolence remarks in the guestbook.

He said the provincial government and the people of KP stand shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this time of grief.

On the request of the Afghan Consul General, the CM directed the dispatch of an additional 1,000 tents and medicines for the affected families.

He also instructed that Afghan nationals receiving medical treatment in Peshawar be provided with all possible healthcare facilities.

The Afghan Consul General expressed gratitude to the CM and the provincial government for their timely support and assistance to the earthquake victims.