Open Menu

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur Visits Afghan Consulate, Expresses Solidarity Over Earthquake Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 09:29 PM

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur visits Afghan consulate, expresses solidarity over earthquake losses

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, visited the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar to express condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, visited the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar to express condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the recent earthquake in Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the CM House, the Afghan Consul General, Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir, warmly received the CM upon his arrival.

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, also accompanied him the CM.

During the visit, Gandapur offered prayers for the victims and wrote condolence remarks in the guestbook.

He said the provincial government and the people of KP stand shoulder to shoulder with their Afghan brothers and sisters in this time of grief.

On the request of the Afghan Consul General, the CM directed the dispatch of an additional 1,000 tents and medicines for the affected families.

He also instructed that Afghan nationals receiving medical treatment in Peshawar be provided with all possible healthcare facilities.

The Afghan Consul General expressed gratitude to the CM and the provincial government for their timely support and assistance to the earthquake victims.

Recent Stories

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Ka ..

September 6 important day in our history: Naeem Karim

1 second ago
 IGP takes notice of triple murder over land disput ..

IGP takes notice of triple murder over land dispute in Faisalabad

2 seconds ago
 Pillion riding banned in Hyderabad, Dadu on 12th R ..

Pillion riding banned in Hyderabad, Dadu on 12th Rabiul Awal

3 seconds ago
 CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death ..

CM Bugti condoles with MPA Sadiq Sanjrani on death of his father

6 seconds ago
 Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Sea ..

Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis ..

2 minutes ago
 Syedaal calls upon traders, investors, to extend ..

Syedaal calls upon traders, investors, to extend maximum support to the flood-a ..

2 minutes ago
Over 3,000 Police personnel deployed for 12 Rabi-u ..

Over 3,000 Police personnel deployed for 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal security in Capital

2 minutes ago
 Police issue foolproof security plan for 12th Rabi ..

Police issue foolproof security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandap ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur visits Afghan consulate, ex ..

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Prin ..

PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life

46 minutes ago
 SECP,  Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corpo ..

SECP,  Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening

51 minutes ago
 Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad

Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan