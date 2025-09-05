Police issue foolproof security plan for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Multan Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace and safety during processions and gatherings on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Multan Police have finalized a comprehensive security plan to ensure peace and safety during processions and gatherings on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

According to police sources, under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, all available resources will be utilized to provide citizens with a secure environment for celebrating this blessed day.

A total of 107 processions will be taken out across the city, including six in Category A, 25 in Category B and 76 in Category C. Division-wise, 38 processions will take place in City Division, 30 in Cantt Division, 22 in Gulgasht Division, and 17 in Sadar Division, police sources added.

To maintain law and order, more than 2,482 police officers and personnel will be deployed, supported by 1,120 volunteers working alongside the police.

Special reserves have been kept on alert to respond to any emergency situation while rooftop deployments and plainclothes officers will be stationed along procession routes to ensure discreet monitoring.

Security measures include sealing procession routes with barbed wires and barricades, strict checking at entry and exit points of the city, and constant monitoring through field units. A special traffic plan has also been issued, with alternate routes designated for public convenience, police spokesman maintained.

CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar said in a statement that the police are fully committed to ensuring the peaceful and dignified observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). He urged citizens to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or individuals by calling Police Helpline 15 or 061-9200908.