Syedaal Calls Upon Traders, Investors, To Extend Maximum Support To The Flood-affected People
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 09:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan, has called upon the affluent segments of society, including renowned personalities, traders, investors, and parliamentarians, to extend maximum support to the flood-affected people of the country.
Highlighting the unprecedented destruction caused by the recent floods, the Deputy Chairman said that thousands of families have been displaced, while countless others have lost their livelihoods. He emphasized that the devastation is not merely the result of a natural calamity but stems from deliberate water aggression by India, which has inflicted catastrophic suffering on the people of Pakistan.
Syedaal Khan called for national unity and collective efforts in these testing times. He noted that the federal and provincial governments, state institutions, social organizations, and civil society are actively engaged in relief and rehabilitation operations. However, he stressed that every citizen and stakeholder must contribute generously to ensure timely and effective aid reaches the victims.
The Deputy Chairman is currently undertaking a week-long visit to Karachi to mobilize resources and support for the flood victims. During his engagements, he has met with leading members of the business community, investors, political leaders, media representatives, and social welfare organizations.
Among those were Senators Syed Waqar Mehdi, Mir Aslam Abro, Kazim Ali Shah, and Zamir Hussain Ghumro; former FIA Director General Bashir Memon; former Federal and Provincial Minister Muzaffar Shujra; Communication Specialist Karachi Mobility Project Ms. Kosam Ali; and prominent traders and investors including Aqeel Kareem Dadhi and Ahmed Chunahi.
Syedaal Khan stated that these meetings are aimed at securing immediate, enhanced, and effective relief measures for flood-affected communities. He urged philanthropists and the business fraternity of Karachi to step forward with wholehearted contributions, enabling displaced families to rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.
“This is a defining moment for our nation,” the Deputy Chairman remarked. “We must unite to confront this adversity with collective strength. By extending wholehearted support to our brothers and sisters in need, we can help them stand on their feet again and live with hope.”
He concluded by reiterating that the true strength of a nation lies in solidarity and mutual cooperation. “It is this spirit of unity,” he said, “that will enable Pakistan to overcome the present challenges and emerge stronger.”
