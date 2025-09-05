Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A fisherman drowned in the Indus River here on Friday while catching fish near Mehran bridge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A fisherman drowned in the Indus River here on Friday while catching fish near Mehran bridge.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that the dead body of 50 years old Khuda Bux Mallah was found dozens of miles downstream from Mulakatiar area.

According to the spokesman, the deceased was catching fish along with his 2 sons when their boat capsized in the river which was in the low flood.

He told that both sons of Mallah survived unscathed.Separately, the dead body of a young man, Vijay Kumar, who had drowned in the river on Thursday could not be found by Friday evening.The spokesman said the search would resume after the sunrise on September 6.