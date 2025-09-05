Fisherman Drowns In Indus River In Hyderabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:46 PM
A fisherman drowned in the Indus River here on Friday while catching fish near Mehran bridge
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A fisherman drowned in the Indus River here on Friday while catching fish near Mehran bridge.
The spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that the dead body of 50 years old Khuda Bux Mallah was found dozens of miles downstream from Mulakatiar area.
According to the spokesman, the deceased was catching fish along with his 2 sons when their boat capsized in the river which was in the low flood.
He told that both sons of Mallah survived unscathed.Separately, the dead body of a young man, Vijay Kumar, who had drowned in the river on Thursday could not be found by Friday evening.The spokesman said the search would resume after the sunrise on September 6.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life
SECP, Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening
Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad
ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans stricter surveillance
Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..
SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service b ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..
SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities
Sept 6: Blend of faith, patriotism and solidarity amid floods
SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life39 seconds ago
-
Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad40 seconds ago
-
ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans stricter surveillance41 seconds ago
-
Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Attock, Sanober Sult ..43 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness with DCs26 minutes ago
-
Consultation Calls for Stronger Action Against Child Marriage27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO Spokesperson12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti mandates sunset deadline for political rallies, condemns Sariab road incident37 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 cops deployed for Eid Milad security37 minutes ago
-
PFA discards adulterated milk, unhygienic cooking oil37 minutes ago
-
Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal46 minutes ago
-
No compromise on new wheat price: AC46 minutes ago