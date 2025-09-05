Open Menu

Fisherman Drowns In Indus River In Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 08:46 PM

Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad

A fisherman drowned in the Indus River here on Friday while catching fish near Mehran bridge

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A fisherman drowned in the Indus River here on Friday while catching fish near Mehran bridge.

The spokesman of Rescue 1122 informed that the dead body of 50 years old Khuda Bux Mallah was found dozens of miles downstream from Mulakatiar area.

According to the spokesman, the deceased was catching fish along with his 2 sons when their boat capsized in the river which was in the low flood.

He told that both sons of Mallah survived unscathed.Separately, the dead body of a young man, Vijay Kumar, who had drowned in the river on Thursday could not be found by Friday evening.The spokesman said the search would resume after the sunrise on September 6.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Prin ..

PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life

39 seconds ago
 SECP,  Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corpo ..

SECP,  Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening

6 minutes ago
 Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad

Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad

40 seconds ago
 ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans st ..

ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans stricter surveillance

41 seconds ago
 Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistan ..

Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue ..

43 seconds ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, c ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..

12 minutes ago
SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promot ..

SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service b ..

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, c ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..

12 minutes ago
 SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion ..

SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities

12 minutes ago
 Sept 6: Blend of faith, patriotism and solidarity ..

Sept 6: Blend of faith, patriotism and solidarity amid floods

6 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market

6 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more points

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan