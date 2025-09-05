PM Shehbaz Vows To Rebuild Pakistan On Golden Principles Of Prophet’s Life
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 08:46 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH--Life of the Prophet) emphasizing unity, justice, compassion, and peace
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has called upon the nation to renew its commitment to build Pakistan in line with the golden teachings of the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH--Life of the Prophet) emphasizing unity, justice, compassion, and peace.
In his heartfelt message on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 AH, the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the prime minister said the blessed birth of the Prophet (PBUH) nearly 1500 years ago in the sacred land of Makkah illuminated the world, transforming darkness into light and setting new paths of justice, mercy, equality, and unity for all of humanity.
He noted that this year, Pakistan and Muslims around the world are celebrating the Prophet’s 1500th birth anniversary as the "Year of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen"(Mercy to All Creations). This historic milestone is being observed in accordance with the resolutions passed by both the National Assembly and the Senate, reflecting a collective national resolve to make the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings an integral part of the country’s constitution, legal framework, and public life, he added.
"The life of the Prophet (PBUH) is a complete and comprehensive model for all aspects of life governance, justice, economics, trade, and social values,” the Prime Minister said, quoting the Quranic verse that declares: “Indeed, in the Messenger of Allah you have an excellent example for anyone who has hope in Allah and the Last Day.”
In today’s rapidly changing world, where technology is shrinking distances and increasing connectivity, the Prime Minister emphasized the urgent need to familiarize younger generations with the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) to guide them toward goodness, knowledge, and peace.
He stressed that youth must be taught to embrace the eternal values of morality, kindness, and truth as taught by the Prophet (PBUH) and become ambassadors of his message of love, peace, and brotherhood.
PM Shehbaz underscored that the real strength of Pakistan lies in unity, tolerance, and inclusivity. “To overcome the challenges facing our nation, be they economic or social, we must integrate the Prophet’s (PBUH) teachings into our national character,” he asserted. He also called for rejecting all forms of prejudice, sectarianism, extremism, and hatred, and instead promoting empathy, solidarity, and harmony among all citizens.
The PM urged every Pakistani to reaffirm their pledge to establish Pakistan as a true Islamic welfare state based on the Prophet’s (PBUH) model of compassion, social justice, and equality. He said the government’s core priorities include eradicating poverty, promoting education and research, and ensuring equal opportunity for all.
Concluding his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered a special prayer: "May Allah always keep Pakistan safe, grant us unity and harmony, and bless us with the ability to live our lives in obedience and love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Ameen. Pakistan Zindabad."
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life
SECP, Mobilink Bank sign MoU to facilitate corporate account opening
Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad
ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans stricter surveillance
Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..
SBP for increasing CDMs in bank branches to promote digitization, self service b ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO ..
SECP outlines reforms to broaden access, inclusion and investment opportunities
Sept 6: Blend of faith, patriotism and solidarity amid floods
SBP injects over Rs 266 billion in the market
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,611 more points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz vows to rebuild Pakistan on Golden Principles of Prophet’s life39 seconds ago
-
Fisherman drowns in Indus River in Hyderabad40 seconds ago
-
ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans stricter surveillance41 seconds ago
-
Tax compliance key to economic stability: Assistant Commissioner Inland Revenue Attock, Sanober Sult ..43 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness with DCs26 minutes ago
-
Consultation Calls for Stronger Action Against Child Marriage27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to regional peace, connectivity at SCO Summit: FO Spokesperson12 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti mandates sunset deadline for political rallies, condemns Sariab road incident37 minutes ago
-
Over 60,000 cops deployed for Eid Milad security37 minutes ago
-
PFA discards adulterated milk, unhygienic cooking oil37 minutes ago
-
Ulema urged to unite, cooperate with govt on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal46 minutes ago
-
No compromise on new wheat price: AC46 minutes ago