Over 3,000 Police Personnel Deployed For 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal Security In Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2025 | 09:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police finalized comprehensive security and traffic arrangements for the 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal processions in the Federal capital on Friday, deploying over 3,000 officers and personnel to ensure foolproof security and public convenience.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq told APP that participants will only be allowed to enter the main procession through designated entry points, where walk-through gates will be installed. He said that all entrants will undergo thorough body searches before being permitted to join the procession.
He said Safe City cameras will be used for live monitoring, while snipers will be deployed on rooftops along the procession routes to ensure vigilance.
He said adjoining streets, lanes, and connecting roads along the procession route will be sealed to maintain security.
He said more than 400 traffic police officers will be on duty to manage diversions and facilitate citizens during the event.
He said police mobile vans from local stations, commando units, and Dolphin Squad teams will patrol their respective areas to strengthen security and respond to emergencies.
DIG Tariq emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) processions in Islamabad.
