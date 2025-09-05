ICT admin reviews dengue control efforts, plans stricter surveillance

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad district administration has stepped up its efforts to contain the spread of dengue virus by tightening surveillance, launching daily operations, and enhancing coordination with health authorities.

These measures were reviewed in a key meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, where officials assessed the city’s dengue situation and outlined fresh strategies for prevention and control.

The meeting brought together senior health department representatives and district administration officers, who received detailed briefings on reported dengue cases, ongoing operations, and penalties imposed on violators of safety guidelines. Officials were informed that several sites had been sealed, fines imposed, and arrests made during recent inspections aimed at stopping mosquito breeding.

Participants agreed that efforts to eliminate dengue breeding grounds would be intensified across the Federal capital. Daily operations by anti-dengue teams will continue, with special focus on identifying and destroying larva breeding spots.

Officials stressed that those failing to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) would face strict action. The administration decided that inspections will be carried out on a daily basis, with penalties and sealing of premises where violations are detected.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of close monitoring along the Islamabad–Rawalpindi border. Health teams will increase surveillance and carry out coordinated checks in these areas to prevent the movement of the virus between the twin cities.

The briefing pointed out that unchecked larva breeding in these border zones could pose a major challenge, making regular inspections essential.

As part of preventive measures, the administration has also engaged schools and colleges in awareness campaigns. Students are being trained on practical steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to help identify and eliminate possible breeding spots at their homes and in their surroundings.

According to the briefing, this training program is intended to create a wider network of awareness at the community level, as young people can play a vital role in promoting preventive practices within families.

The administration was informed that special teams are already active in various localities of Islamabad to detect larva breeding sites. These teams are working in both residential and commercial areas, covering open plots, under-construction buildings, and stagnant water points.

Their task includes immediate removal of identified breeding sources and issuing warnings to property owners. In case of repeated negligence, penalties and legal action are being enforced.

The officials emphasized that strict compliance with dengue SOPs is central to the success of the campaign. The meeting decided that all institutions, including markets, public offices, and private businesses, must ensure cleanliness and adopt preventive measures.