Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis showdown

Chand Sahkeel Published September 05, 2025 | 09:29 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Netflix has been announced as the official global broadcaster of this year’s Six Kings Slam, the high-profile men’s tennis tournament set to headline the Riyadh Season, Chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority Turki Alalshikh confirmed on Friday.
The second edition of the tournament will run from October 15 to 18 at ANB Arena, streaming live and exclusively to Netflix’s 300 million-plus subscribers worldwide at no additional cost.
The competition brings together six of the sport’s biggest Names. World number one Jannik Sinner will defend his title against formidable opponents, including 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, five-time Grand Slam winner Carlos Alcaraz, three-time finalist Alexander Zverev, world number five Jack Draper, and 2024 US Open finalist Taylor Fritz.
Production will be handled by IMG, part of TKO Group Holdings, which will deploy over 20 cutting-edge cameras - including drones, robotic technology, and augmented reality graphics - ensuring fans worldwide enjoy an immersive viewing experience backed by expert commentary and behind-the-scenes storytelling.
Last year’s inaugural Six Kings Slam saw Sinner rally from a set down to beat Alcaraz in a gripping final, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3, cementing the event as one of tennis’s most exciting new stages.
The tournament is part of Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia’s flagship winter entertainment festival launched in 2019, which has already drawn over 20 million visitors in 2024 alone. With concerts, sporting spectacles, and cultural showcases, the festival has become a global hub for live entertainment.
By securing Netflix as the official broadcaster, the Six Kings Slam positions itself as one of the most widely accessible international tennis events, extending Riyadh Season’s global reach and spotlighting Saudi Arabia’s growing influence in the sports and entertainment industry.
Netflix secures global rights to stream Riyadh Season's Six Kings Slam tennis ..
