CM Chairs Meeting To Review Local Government Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2022 | 12:10 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz chaired a meeting at Model Town on Saturday in which matters relating to the local government came under discussion.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal also participated in the meeting.

Hamza Shahbaz said that local government should be made public friendly through reforms as local government institutions played a pivotal role to provide quality service to the people at the grassroots.

He said it was need of the hour to devolve power to the lower tiers in order to ensure progress. A detailed review was made to take into account different aspects of local government system during the meeting.

MPAs Awais Leghari, Atta Tarar, Zeeshan Rafique, Sami Ullah Khan, Ramzan Siddique Bhatti, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries of concerned departments, public representatives and specialists also attended the meeting.

