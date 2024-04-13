Open Menu

CM Condemns Killing Of Bus Passengers In Noshki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CM condemns killing of bus passengers in Noshki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned the horrible incident of killing of passengers of a bus after their abduction in Noshki, Balochistan.

The chief minister expressed her profound sorrow and grief over the occurrence of the sorrowful incident, and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

Maryam Nawaz solemnly vowed,'' Pakistanis are a united nation and their unity will remain intact forever. Such nefarious elements involved in spreading hatred will be wiped out once and for all.''

