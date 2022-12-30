CM felicitates new Sheikhupura press club body

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the newly elected president Rana Muhammad Usman and others on their success in the election of Press Club Sheikhupura.

In a message, the CM also congratulated the unopposed senior vice president Azeem Ali Sheikh, vice president Aqeel Ahmad Bhatti, general secretary Ghulam Mustafa, joint secretary Saifur Rehman Saifi, finance secretary Khaqan Bhatti, information secretary Aziz Shahid and office secretary Qamaruddin Qadri.

The CM extended good wishes to them and hoped that they would play their role in solving the problems of the journalists of Sheikhupura.

