CM for early appointment of Child Protection, Welfare Commission CPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, expressing his displeasure on the delay of Child Protection and Welfare Commission chief protection officer (CPO)'s appointment, directed the high ups of the Social Welfare Department to complete all the formalities and prerequisites for the purpose.

He was chairing a meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Child Commission held here the other day, said a news release issued on Friday.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Hisham Inamullah Khan, MPAs Peer Fida Muhammad, Dr Sumera Shams and Ayesha Banoo, the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Social Welfare Secretary Muhammad Idrees Khan, Child Protection Deputy Chief Ijaz Khan and other quarters concerned.

He directed for the completion of all formalities and requisites for the appointment of the CPO so that the commission could be fully functional.

He further directed to take necessary steps to fully operationalize the Child Protection Units (CPUs) in all the districts of the province as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the objectives and mandate of the CPUs, proposed amendments in the service regulations of the commission, progress on appointments of necessary staff for the CPUs, reasons for delay in the appointment of the CPO and other related matters.

The chief minister directed to propose necessary amendments in the existing rules and regulations to remove the hitches in the appointment of the CPO and to constitute Search and Nomination Council for the purpose within fifteen days positively.

He termed the establishment of the CPUs as of vital importance with regard to the protection of vulnerable children against the violence and exploitation, and directed to take result-oriented steps to operationalize the units across the province.

He further directed to expedite hiring process of necessary human resources for those units.

Mahmood Khan also directed that mechanism for appointment of the CPO and strategy for operationalization of the CPUs should be finalized in all respects and presented in the next meeting of the commission for approval.

The meeting approved to give additional charge of the CPO to Child Protection deputy chief till the appointment of the full time CPO to run the day to day business of the commission.

The chief minister said protection of children and other vulnerable segments of the society against the violence and exploitation, protection of their rights was one of the priority areas of his government adding that all the available resources would be utilized for the purpose.