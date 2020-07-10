UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CM For Early Appointment Of Child Protection, Welfare Commission CPO

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

CM for early appointment of Child Protection, Welfare Commission CPO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, expressing his displeasure on the delay of Child Protection and Welfare Commission chief protection officer (CPO)'s appointment, directed the high ups of the Social Welfare Department to complete all the formalities and prerequisites for the purpose.

He was chairing a meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Child Commission held here the other day, said a news release issued on Friday.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Hisham Inamullah Khan, MPAs Peer Fida Muhammad, Dr Sumera Shams and Ayesha Banoo, the meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Shahab Ali Shah, Social Welfare Secretary Muhammad Idrees Khan, Child Protection Deputy Chief Ijaz Khan and other quarters concerned.

He directed for the completion of all formalities and requisites for the appointment of the CPO so that the commission could be fully functional.

He further directed to take necessary steps to fully operationalize the Child Protection Units (CPUs) in all the districts of the province as per the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the objectives and mandate of the CPUs, proposed amendments in the service regulations of the commission, progress on appointments of necessary staff for the CPUs, reasons for delay in the appointment of the CPO and other related matters.

The chief minister directed to propose necessary amendments in the existing rules and regulations to remove the hitches in the appointment of the CPO and to constitute Search and Nomination Council for the purpose within fifteen days positively.

He termed the establishment of the CPUs as of vital importance with regard to the protection of vulnerable children against the violence and exploitation, and directed to take result-oriented steps to operationalize the units across the province.

He further directed to expedite hiring process of necessary human resources for those units.

Mahmood Khan also directed that mechanism for appointment of the CPO and strategy for operationalization of the CPUs should be finalized in all respects and presented in the next meeting of the commission for approval.

The meeting approved to give additional charge of the CPO to Child Protection deputy chief till the appointment of the full time CPO to run the day to day business of the commission.

The chief minister said protection of children and other vulnerable segments of the society against the violence and exploitation, protection of their rights was one of the priority areas of his government adding that all the available resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Progress All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahama ..

2 hours ago

Russian Lawmaker Believes Ankara's Decision on Hag ..

16 minutes ago

US, Japan Explore Prospects for Future Engagement ..

16 minutes ago

Five gamblers held, stake money recovered

16 minutes ago

Premier League admits VAR blunders

16 minutes ago

NEPRA forms committee to submit detailed report in ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.