CM Gives Rs 1.5m Each For Families Of 8 Accident Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has announced Rs.1.5 million financial assistance each for the families of eight youths of Ichhra, who died when their jeep fell into River Neelum

During a meeting with the families of the deceased at CM office on Thursday, he said the deceased youths were a source of dependence and support for their families. Family members of three injured youths in an accident namely Muhammad Fahad, Moin Ali and Muhammad Hasnain were also present.

Mohsin Naqvi remarked that financial assistance on behalf of the Punjab government was not a substitute to the lives of their loved ones.

The CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sorrowful incident with the heirs of deceased youth Ghulam Miraan, Azhar Ashraf, Umair Ahmed, Shahnawaz, Bilal Jillani, Waleed Abrar, Raheel Mahmood and with the heirs of Rahim Khan.

Mohsin Naqvi offered Fateha for the departed souls, consoled with family members of the deceased and also prayed to grant fortitude to the heirs to bear the irreparable loss.

Provincial Minister for Heath Dr. Javed Akram will himself monitor the treatment of the injured. Mohsin Naqvi lauded that the Rescue-1122 worked day and night to search the dead bodies.

