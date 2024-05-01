CM Maryam inaugurates Field Hospital in Bahawalpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif reached Bahawalpur after inaugurating Field Hospital in Lahore and arrived in the suburban area of Abbas Nagar Chak Number BC-6.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, the CM inaugurated the Field Hospital in Bahawalpur after its inauguration in Lahore on the same day. She inspected the mobile Health Unit and reviewed provision of facilities available over there. She monitored the ultrasound room, pharmacy, laboratory and communicated with the paramedic staff. She also inspected provision of facilities in the Field Hospital. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif went to the women after the inauguration ceremony and sat on a cot with them. On the appeal of an elderly woman, the CM herself took her to the Field Hospital and got her x-ray, ultrasound and ECG by standing alongside. She showed affection and love to a son of a woman Usman by calling him close to herself. She went to the residence of a villager Jamsheed Arshad on his invitation. The residents of the house showed their pleasant surprise on seeing CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif present among them. Madam CM got herself introduced with the women and expressed her formal apology on giving them untimely inconvenience.

The rural women warmly welcomed the CM on her arrival and remarked,''Thawada ana sade sar mathe te, gam gam pe awo.'' The Chief Minister accepted the offer to take a meal with the family members. She had a meal with them by sitting on the cots. She praised the simple indigenous food and thanked them. The CM said,'' She felt heartily pleased in meeting with the kind-hearted rural people. Their neat and clean houses as well as living are admirable. "It is my firm resolve to ensure progress and uplift of every village of Punjab. I desire availability of a school and a hospital in every village along with nice roads as well as a clean environment,'' she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated a 26 km long road project stretching from Ahmadpur to Jhangrasharqi.

Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Information Minister Azma Zahid Bokhari, Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Special Assistant Zeeshan Malik, MPA Sania Ashiq, Chief Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary Information and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.