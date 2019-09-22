CM orders utilising all resources for dengue eradication

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, during a meeting with Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid, has put emphasis on utilisation of all resources to eradicate the dengue threat completely.

The health minister briefed him about measures being taken for controlling dengue and provision of treatment facilities to patients in hospitals of the province.

The chief minister, while directing her to run anti-dengue campaign more efficiently, said action would be taken against those officials who would show dereliction of duty in anti-dengue campaign.

Buzdar said the performance of anti-dengue teams should be monitored on a daily basis.

He said 100 per cent implementation on the chalked out plan should be ensured.

He directed that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners should personally monitor the anti-dengue campaign. Dengue patients should be provided proper care in hospitals, he added.