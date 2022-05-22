UrduPoint.com

CM Reiterates Steps To Provide Relief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2022 | 07:50 PM

CM reiterates steps to provide relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has reiterated that the government would continue taking steps to provide relief to masses.

He said their opponents were trying to create hurdles in the smooth functioning of the government, but they would not succeed in their designs.

Addressing the joint parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N and its allies, he vowed to take along all allies in the journey of public service.

He said people would again vote the PML-N to power, keeping in view its performance.

Hamza Shehbaz denounced the role of the speaker Punjab Assembly, who was violating the Constitution despite being custodian of the House.

The CM underscored that serving masses and giving performance was an irrefutable track record of the PML-N and it would continue its tradition.

He said that the PTI government promised to provide employment to the youth, but they did nothing rather snatched jobs from people.

The CM said that the government would restart free cancer medicines programme, adding that the government would also ensure provision of other medicines to patients.

