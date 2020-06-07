UrduPoint.com
CM Seeks Report Of Dogs' Biting Incident In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of incident of dogs biting to the children in Muzaffargarh and sought a report from RPO Dera Ghazi Khan.

Usman Buzdar expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of a child and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members.

He directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured children.

He also directed to investigate the tragic incident and send report to his office so that legal action could be taken.

