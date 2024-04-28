CM Seeks Report On Cop's Murder
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her profound sorrow over the murder of Sub-Inspector Arshad in Misri Shah.
The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of martyred Sub Inspector. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, by taking prompt notice of the murder, sought a detailed report from the IG Police. She directed to probe the murder and bring the accused to justice.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM grieves over demise of politician Afzal Tarar6 minutes ago
-
Minister directs authorities to expedite works on labour complex Regi Lalma6 minutes ago
-
Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) organized Eid Milan celebrations6 minutes ago
-
Two factories sealed over pollution6 minutes ago
-
Nassem ur Rehman demands for non-stop train from Quetta to Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Gomal University’s 48th academic council meeting held6 minutes ago
-
RDA going to form task force to launch grand operation against illegal housing schemes36 minutes ago
-
ICHR-24: RMI's three-day Int’l conference on health research concludes36 minutes ago
-
Pak-NZ tied T20 Series 2-2 with host secure a dramatic 9 runs victory in last match36 minutes ago
-
No one to be allowed to use unfair means in intermediate exams: Chairman RBISE36 minutes ago
-
Four Hindko language books receive writers guild award36 minutes ago
-
PM calls upon bridging gap between Global South, North in health sector46 minutes ago