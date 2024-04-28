LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her profound sorrow over the murder of Sub-Inspector Arshad in Misri Shah.

The Chief Minister expressed her heartfelt sympathy and grief with the family members of martyred Sub Inspector. Maryam Nawaz Sharif, by taking prompt notice of the murder, sought a detailed report from the IG Police. She directed to probe the murder and bring the accused to justice.