CM supports complete lockdown for protecting GB from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman Wednesday said that complete lockdown was the only option to get rid of the spreading coronavirus in the country.

Talking to a private tv channel programme, he said that we were following China as a model regarding measures for coronavirus. He added that all important decisions were being taken to restrict people from social gathering or meetings.

The chief minister said mingling of people with others should be prohibited at all costs in the present circumstance.

Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said that owing to have meager resources of health and other essential items, the complete lockdown would be the only way out for wiping out the dangerous virus in a short span of period.

He said that grocery shops and other markets were following the timings given by the local administration, adding that the traders were cooperating with the government.

He said we have asked China to provide ventilators and the equipment would be landing here soon.