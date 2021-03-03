CM to inaugurate jashan-e-baharan tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will inaugurate Jashan-e-Baharan-2021 festival at Jillani Park here on Thursday, tomorrow. and also visit the art & craft village.

The parks & horticulture authority (PHA) has arranged several events for the public in Jashan-e-Baharan which would continue till March 23, says a handout.

In this regard, the CM said the people would enjoy the best entertainment, adding that Jashan-e-Baharan had become a part of the provincial metropolis' culture.

The government is promoting sports, tourism and cultural activities and the event wouldgive a strong message of hope while providing healthy recreation to the general public,the CM added.