Police foils smuggling attempt of non-custom paid products

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Police foiled an attempt of smuggling non-custom paid products from Balochistan to Punjab on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a police team of Sakhi Sarwar police station along with Rangers launched a special operation against smugglers involved in smuggling of non-custom paid products in Punjab.

The team stopped a passenger bus LES-7862 heading towards Lahore from Quetta.

The team recovered an ample quantity of imported cigarettes and electrical items. The team handed over the recovered items to the customs department for further legal action.

DSP Syed Hammad Nabi said that strict action was being taken against smugglers without any discrimination.