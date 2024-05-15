Dacoit killed, cop injured in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) An alleged dacoit was killed while a constable was injured during an encounter between police and criminals here at Midh Ranjha area in the jurisdiction of Kotmomin police station on Wednesday late night.

Police said that criminals were fleeing after committing robbery when they were intercepted by a patrolling police team.

Criminals opened fire at police which was retaliated. As a result, constable Asmatullah sustained injuries while an unidentified dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices.

Police shifted the injured constable and the body of dacoit to RHC Midh Ranjha Hospital.

District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaz Malhi after hearing the news immediately reached the spot and later visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured policeman.