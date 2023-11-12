CM visits Bibi Pak Daman mazar, reviews renovation work

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to Mazar Bibi Pak Daman Sunday morning here and reviewed progress being made on the renovation and extension of the project.

Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir also accompanied him. The renovation and extension project of Mazar Bibi Pak Daman is near completion. The CM ordered early completion of the project and ordered to complete the task during the current month. Naqvi visited extended parts of the Mazar and monitored work being carried out at the central part along with renovation of the dome of Mazar.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the finishing work of other domes including the central dome and issued necessary directions to Secretary Communication and Works. CM also directed to illuminate all the domes of Mazar with elegant lights.

He offered a special prayer at the Mazar for the progress, prosperity, stability, integrity peace of the country and for the safety of oppressed Palestinian Muslims. Secretary C&W gave a briefing about the completion of renovation and extension project of the Mazar.

Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore division and officials concerned were also present.