COAS Visits Sialkot, Kotli, Witnesses Troops’ Exercises

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 35 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:53 PM

COAS visits Sialkot, Kotli, witnesses troops’ exercises  

The Army Chief appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystalize future plans in view of evolving threat max.

MUZAFARRABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Sialkot and Kotli and witnessed the troops exercises there.

Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field Exercise Taksheer-e-Jabal.

The Army Chief was briefed about conduct of the exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in mountainous and semi mountainous terrain.

The troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

The Army Chief also interacted with the participating troops. Appreciating hard work, high morale and professionalism of troops, General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed satisfaction over conduct of the exercise. He said realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness.

