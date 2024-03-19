Collective Efforts Stressed For Clean, Green Environment
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan has underlined the need for making collective efforts to make the environment clean and green.
He expressed these views while inaugurating a tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the premises of Tehsil building. Officials of the forest department and district administration were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, the AC said environmental challenge had become one of the major issues which could be addressed through coordinated efforts. As part of efforts, awareness should be promoted among citizens to focus on planting trees.
He also called upon the relevant departments to cooperate with the forest department to make the country clean and green by making plantations successful.
Later, he also visited Tank bazar and checked the quality and prices of food items. He strictly warned shopkeepers against overcharging and directed them to display price lists at prominent places at their shops.
He said that district administration was committed to ensuring essential edible commodities at affordable prices for citizens and in this regard no compromise would be made.
