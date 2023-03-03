UrduPoint.com

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 12:48 PM

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi Called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023) Commander of Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi Called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman was received by Naval Chief. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and scope of military cooperation including defence, training and security between the two countries were discussed. The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Naval Chief thanked the dignitary on Oman Navy participation in recently held Ex AMAN-23 at Karachi. The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander of Royal Navy of Oman will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Navy Oman Visit

Recent Stories

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street ..

Nikkei ends at nearly 3-mth high after Wall Street gains

15 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

47 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

47 minutes ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai Logistics City to aid earthqu ..

57 minutes ago
 A committee consisting of patriotic political thou ..

A committee consisting of patriotic political thoughts should play a role for th ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.