Commissioner Calls Record From Cattle Market Management Company

Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood has sought all record from the cattle market management company, metropolitan corporation and municipal institutions about cattle markets, to be set up on Eidul Azha and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

She was addressing a review meeting at her office about holding of the cattle markets. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Development Shakeel Noman, Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid and officers of cattle market management company.

The meeting was informed that 10 permanent cattle markets, run by the cattle market management company, remain open throughout the year. However, on the occasion of Eidul Azha, the number of cattle markets is increased and the area is also increased, the meeting was told.

Similarly, tehsil councils, including the metropolitan corporation, was also setting up cattle markets on Eidul Azha far away from residential areas.

The commissioner ordered for ensuring corona SOPs at all cattle markets, adding that social distancing, availability of hand sanitisers should be maintained at the cattle markets. She also ordered for ensuring availability of shade, seating area and other facilities including drinking water in the cattle markets.

Commissioner Farah Masood also sought record of sale of animals and collection of revenue in all cattle markets in the three years.

