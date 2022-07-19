UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Arrangements For Muharam-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 09:49 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office to review the arrangements for maintaining a peaceful environment during the month of Muharam-ul-Haram throughout the division.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said, "The month of Muharram-ul- Haram teaches us a lesson to maintain an atmosphere of patience and brotherhood and for this purpose it is necessary that ulema of all religious sects should play their full-fledged role".

The Commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to hold meetings of Peace Committees to adopt all possible measures for ensuring peace and tranquility and other arrangements during this month.

He directed officials of Local Government Departments to immediately improve the sanitation around and in the vicinity of towns and cities of the division specially the mosques, imambargahs and routes of processions while arrangements shall be made for lighting on the routes.

The commissioner also directed Hesco and Sepco to prepare a schedule for power supply during 1st to 10th Muharram for uninterrupted supply during holding of religious programmes in evening and night hours.

Speaking on the occasion, Commander Indus Rangers Brig Adnan Orakzai said that ulema bore more responsibility than police and law enforcers in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere as hateful speech can create law and order issues.

He appealed to the ulema of all schools of thought to play their due role in maintaining religious brotherhood.

DIG Police SBA Khadim Hussain Rind, while addressing the meeting, said that a security plan had been formed for majalis, mourning processions and other religious programmes to maintain peace and tranquility during Muharram.

He said that Code of Conduct issued by Sindh would be implemented at all cost while no person or organization would be allowed to introduce new trends, changing of route without permission or taking more time than stipulated for the purpose.

Strict legal action would be initiated, he said, against those disturbing law and order and taking law in hand.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner SBA Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Aijaz Jatoi and Assistant Commissioner Naushehro Feroze Ahsanullah briefed the meeting about arrangements made for Muharram programmes in their respective districts. Whereas, ulema of all schools of thought presented their proposal for surfacing issues, their solutions and maintaining law and order during the month.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Syed Parial Shah, Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilsah Umrani, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas, officials of police, rangers, education, health, Hesco, Sepco, law enforcing agencies and ulema belonging to different schools of thought of the three districts.

