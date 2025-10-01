Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Shahmir Khan Bhutto, chaired a meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway at his office on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Shahmir Khan Bhutto, chaired a meeting regarding construction of M-6 Motorway at his office on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that M-6 Motorway was an excellent public welfare project that would provide citizens with improved travel facilities upon its completion. He directed Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze to ensure timely payment to the landowners who have provided land for the project.

The Commissioner instructed that in cases where landowners had passed away, compensation should be paid to their rightful heirs after thorough verification.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to update the revenue records of all stakeholders on priority basis.

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abdul Samad Nizamani and Deputy Commissioner Naushahro Feroze, Muhammad Arsalan Saleem, briefed the Commissioner on the measures taken regarding M-6 Motorway.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-I Muhammad Ibrahim Almani, Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ammar Hussain and officers from the National Highway Authority.