Commissioner for compiling lists of daily wagers soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood Wednesday directed all the Deputy Commissioners to compile lists of Lockdown affected daily wagers soon .

She was addressing to meeting regarding CoronaVirus. The meeting was also attended by ADC Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nair Sheikh, DC Khushab Mussarat Jabeen, DC Mianwali Umer Sher Chatta, DC Bhakkar Asif Ali Farrukh, Director Health Dr. Rana Abdullah, Director Agriculture Faiz Ahmed Kundi and other concerned officers.

She directed to provide ration to the daily wagers and submit report of it immediately in her office.

She took notice of public gatherings at the banks and other places and directed to take strict action against responsible. The commissioner directed for completing screening of the members of Tableeghi Jamat and suspected patients admit into Quarantine so the spread of the pandemic cloud be controlled.

She also stressed the need for implementing of section 144 and create awareness among the people to stay home and stay safe.

In meeting, officers of all concerned departments briefed about their department's performance and informed about all preventive measures regarding Coronavirus .

Meanwhile, in a meeting of the Divisional Coordination held under chair of the Commissioner. seven schemes of Khushab district worth of Rs 100 million were approved. The schemes included water supply, installment of hands pumps, PCC slabs, construction of drain and including project of installment of tuff tile in various Unions councils of Khushab districts.