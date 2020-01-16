UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Improvement Of Education Level In Schools

Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed to take steps for improving standard of education in public schools

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed to take steps for improving standard of education in public schools.

He was presiding over a meeting of Principals of government schools at Divisional Model College here Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and other officers were also present.

The commissioner said that imparting modern education to the young generation was imperative for competing with the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

