Commissioner Hyderabad holds open Katchery at Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has claimed that the administration has been engaged in resolving the genuine grievances of the people at their doorsteps with directives of the officers of all concerned departments that no negligence would be acceptable if they failed to address the issues of common men.

He expressed these remarks while holding an open Katchery here at the office of Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad on Tuesday along with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, district and divisional heads of Federal and provincial government departments including HESCO, WASA, SBA and HMC.

He said the prime objective of holding open Katchery was to hear the grievances of the people at their nearest and make all out efforts for addressing their grievances in short possible time.

While hearing the complaints of the people, the Commissioner asked the officers concerned to resolve these issues on merit in accordance to rules and regulations. The people apprised the Commissioner regarding poor health and sanitation condition, accumulated sewages in roads and streets, unannounced load shedding, insufficient health facilities, shabby condition of roads and streets, supply of low pressure gas, opening of "Sheesha" points in different parts of Qasimabad, increase prices in essential commodities and absence of officers, officials and staff in government offices to resolve their issues.

The Commissioner while taking serious notice over the complaints asked the officers of concerned departments to initiate prompt action and provide relief to the people at the earliest.