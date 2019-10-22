UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Hyderabad Holds Open Katchery At Qasimabad

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:58 PM

Commissioner Hyderabad holds open Katchery at Qasimabad

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has claimed that the administration has been engaged in resolving the genuine grievances of the people at their doorsteps with directives of the officers of all concerned departments that no negligence would be acceptable if they failed to address the issues of common men

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch has claimed that the administration has been engaged in resolving the genuine grievances of the people at their doorsteps with directives of the officers of all concerned departments that no negligence would be acceptable if they failed to address the issues of common men.

He expressed these remarks while holding an open Katchery here at the office of Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad on Tuesday along with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro, district and divisional heads of Federal and provincial government departments including HESCO, WASA, SBA and HMC.

He said the prime objective of holding open Katchery was to hear the grievances of the people at their nearest and make all out efforts for addressing their grievances in short possible time.

While hearing the complaints of the people, the Commissioner asked the officers concerned to resolve these issues on merit in accordance to rules and regulations. The people apprised the Commissioner regarding poor health and sanitation condition, accumulated sewages in roads and streets, unannounced load shedding, insufficient health facilities, shabby condition of roads and streets, supply of low pressure gas, opening of "Sheesha" points in different parts of Qasimabad, increase prices in essential commodities and absence of officers, officials and staff in government offices to resolve their issues.

The Commissioner while taking serious notice over the complaints asked the officers of concerned departments to initiate prompt action and provide relief to the people at the earliest.

Related Topics

Hearing Load Shedding Poor Hyderabad Qasimabad Gas All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Women’s T20I series – schedule of practice, ma ..

14 minutes ago

Man killed, daughter injured in road accident in F ..

53 seconds ago

DC for use of modern technology to eradicate crime ..

56 seconds ago

Court rejects NAB's plea against Abdul Ghani

58 seconds ago

Alhamra stages play 'Jahaiz' at LCWU

1 minute ago

World Science Day on Nov 10

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.