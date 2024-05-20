Commissioner Inspects Medical Facilities In Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 08:07 PM
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Govt. Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Govt. Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, here on Monday.
He examined the hospital’s medicine store, radiology department, and outpatient department (OPD) and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the citizens.
The Medical Superintendent (MS) and in-charge of the medicine store briefed the commissioner on the availability and supply record of medicines.
The commissioner also reviewed the surveillance activities of the anti-dengue field teams in Garhishahu area and assessed the anti-dengue measures.
District Health Authority CEO Dr. Faisal briefed the commissioner on the ongoing dengue prevention efforts in the city. He mentioned that due to the rise in temperatures, there has been a decrease in dengue mosquitoes in open areas.
The Lahore Commissioner emphasized the importance of public awareness, urging citizens to keep water storage areas in homes dry to prevent dengue breeding. He assured that the cooperation of the citizens, along with the anti-dengue efforts, guarantees success in combating the disease.
Recent Stories
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur
Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly
Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'
IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..
FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions
Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation
Business and Bollywood vote in India's election
KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur8 minutes ago
-
PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Iranian people8 minutes ago
-
Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly8 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately8 minutes ago
-
Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter climate misinformat ..30 minutes ago
-
FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions30 minutes ago
-
KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet39 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide in Faislabad39 minutes ago
-
Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns39 minutes ago
-
IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals43 minutes ago
-
Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in43 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program43 minutes ago