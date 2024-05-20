Open Menu

Commissioner Inspects Medical Facilities In Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 08:07 PM

Commissioner inspects medical facilities in Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Govt. Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid Bin Maqsood conducted an inspection tour of the Govt. Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital, here on Monday.

He examined the hospital’s medicine store, radiology department, and outpatient department (OPD) and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the citizens.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) and in-charge of the medicine store briefed the commissioner on the availability and supply record of medicines.

The commissioner also reviewed the surveillance activities of the anti-dengue field teams in Garhishahu area and assessed the anti-dengue measures.

District Health Authority CEO Dr. Faisal briefed the commissioner on the ongoing dengue prevention efforts in the city. He mentioned that due to the rise in temperatures, there has been a decrease in dengue mosquitoes in open areas.

The Lahore Commissioner emphasized the importance of public awareness, urging citizens to keep water storage areas in homes dry to prevent dengue breeding. He assured that the cooperation of the citizens, along with the anti-dengue efforts, guarantees success in combating the disease.

Related Topics

Lahore Dengue Water Government

Recent Stories

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

Heatwave relief camps set up in Sukkur

8 minutes ago
 Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fare ..

Ryanair annual profit jumps on higher demand, fares

8 minutes ago
 PA passes resolution paying homage to President of ..

PA passes resolution paying homage to President of Iran, offers condolence to Ir ..

8 minutes ago
 Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022 ..

Rs306.520 bn of supplementary budget for year 2022-23 presented in KP Assembly

8 minutes ago
 Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest wa ..

Israel calls ICC prosecutor's bid for PM arrest warrant a 'historical disgrace'

8 minutes ago
 IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections ..

IHC to hear appeals regarding capital's elections separately

8 minutes ago
Goheer for strategic engagement across various com ..

Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..

30 minutes ago
 FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivi ..

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

30 minutes ago
 Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discuss ..

Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

30 minutes ago
 Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

30 minutes ago
 KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

39 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan