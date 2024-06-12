Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

The Federal Government on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 18.877 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 18.877 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Following is the breakup of resources and expenditures:

Rs. In Billion

TOTAL RESOURCES (I to V): 18,877

Tax Revenue (FBR) – Federal Consolidated Fund: 12,970

Non-Tax Revenue: 4,845

a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 17,815

b) Less Provincial Share: 7,438

I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 10,377

II. Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) - Public Account: 2,662

III. Net External Receipts - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 666

VI.

Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 5,142

V. Privatization Proceeds - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 30

Total (II+III+IV+V): 8,500

TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) Rs. In Billion: 18,877

A. Current: 17,203

Interest Payments: 9,775

Pension: 1,014

Defence Affairs & Services: 2,122

Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,777

Subsidies: 1,363

Running of Civil Govt: 839

Provision for Emergency and others : 313

B. Development: 1,674

Federal PSDP: 1,400

Net Lending: 274