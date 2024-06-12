Federal Budget 2024-25 At A Glance
Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 09:57 PM
The Federal Government on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 18.877 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal Government on Wednesday presented a budget of Rs 18.877 trillion for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Following is the breakup of resources and expenditures:
Rs. In Billion
TOTAL RESOURCES (I to V): 18,877
Tax Revenue (FBR) – Federal Consolidated Fund: 12,970
Non-Tax Revenue: 4,845
a) Gross Revenue Receipts: 17,815
b) Less Provincial Share: 7,438
I.Net Revenue Receipts (a-b): 10,377
II. Non-Bank Borrowing (NSSs & Others) - Public Account: 2,662
III. Net External Receipts - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 666
VI.
Bank Borrowing (T-Bills, PIBs, Sukuk) - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 5,142
V. Privatization Proceeds - Fed. Consolidated Fund: 30
Total (II+III+IV+V): 8,500
TOTAL EXPENDITURE (A+B) Rs. In Billion: 18,877
A. Current: 17,203
Interest Payments: 9,775
Pension: 1,014
Defence Affairs & Services: 2,122
Grants and Transfers to Provinces & Others: 1,777
Subsidies: 1,363
Running of Civil Govt: 839
Provision for Emergency and others : 313
B. Development: 1,674
Federal PSDP: 1,400
Net Lending: 274
Recent Stories
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Federal budget termed pro-people
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK
Finance Minister lays Finance Bill 2024 in Senate, seeks recommendations
MCCI expresses mixed reaction on federal budget 2024
Govt announces tax relief on import of solar, aquaculture's raw material
Sahibzada Shabbir terms federal budget people, business friendly
Budget 2024-25: No duty increase on import of essential items
More Stories From Business
-
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed6 minutes ago
-
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-2537 minutes ago
-
Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget29 minutes ago
-
Rs 79 bln allocated for IT sector: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb17 minutes ago
-
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed19 minutes ago
-
Bahawalpur’s traders term Federal Budget people-friendly1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah rains rockets on Israel after strike kills commander23 minutes ago
-
Govt to set up NDC, DPA for promoting digital transformation: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senat ..47 minutes ago
-
Govt to allocate Rs4 bln for E-Bikes, Rs2 bln for energy efficient fans: Aurangzeb47 minutes ago
-
Three-pronged strategy to be adopted to reform pension scheme: Aurangzeb47 minutes ago
-
Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Aurangzeb announces upto 25% increase in salaries ..47 minutes ago
-
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision3 hours ago