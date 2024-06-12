Open Menu

Senator Bushra Anjum Elected As Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman As Climate Change

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senator Bushra Anjum Butt was elected as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday.

During a meeting held at Parliament House, the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training elected its Chairperson in accordance with Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.

Senator Bushra Anjum Butt was nominated for the position by Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan and seconded by Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddique.

In her acceptance speech, Senator Butt expressed her commitment to advancing excellence and innovation in educational initiatives.

She thanked the committee members for their confidence in her leadership and emphasised her eagerness to collaborate with both committee members and stakeholders to address the challenges and opportunities in the nation's education sector.

The committee members congratulated Senator Butt on her new role, expressing confidence in her ability to lead initiatives that will positively influence educational policies and practices.

Earlier in the day, another meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was held to elect its chairperson. Senator Sherry Rehman was elected as Chairperson by a majority vote.

She was nominated by Senator Qurat Al Ain Marri and seconded by Senator Agha Shazaib Durrani.

In her remarks, Senator Rehman expressed gratitude for the election and reiterated her dedication to addressing the urgent issues posed by climate change, a subject she described as very close to her heart.

The committee members extended their congratulations and commended her efforts in this critical area.

The meetings were attended by Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddique, Bushra Anjum Butt, Kamran Murtaza, Qurat Al Ain Marri, Sherry Rehman, Taj Haider, Syed Shibli Faraz, and Shahzaib Durrani.

APP/qsr-ajb

