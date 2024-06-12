- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Senator Bushra Anjum elected as Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman as Climate Change
Senator Bushra Anjum Elected As Chairperson Education Committee, Sherry Rehman As Climate Change
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Senator Bushra Anjum Butt was elected as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Senator Bushra Anjum Butt was elected as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday.
During a meeting held at Parliament House, the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training elected its Chairperson in accordance with Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012.
Senator Bushra Anjum Butt was nominated for the position by Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan and seconded by Senator Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddique.
In her acceptance speech, Senator Butt expressed her commitment to advancing excellence and innovation in educational initiatives.
She thanked the committee members for their confidence in her leadership and emphasised her eagerness to collaborate with both committee members and stakeholders to address the challenges and opportunities in the nation's education sector.
The committee members congratulated Senator Butt on her new role, expressing confidence in her ability to lead initiatives that will positively influence educational policies and practices.
Earlier in the day, another meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change was held to elect its chairperson. Senator Sherry Rehman was elected as Chairperson by a majority vote.
She was nominated by Senator Qurat Al Ain Marri and seconded by Senator Agha Shazaib Durrani.
In her remarks, Senator Rehman expressed gratitude for the election and reiterated her dedication to addressing the urgent issues posed by climate change, a subject she described as very close to her heart.
The committee members extended their congratulations and commended her efforts in this critical area.
The meetings were attended by Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Irfan-Ul-Haq Siddique, Bushra Anjum Butt, Kamran Murtaza, Qurat Al Ain Marri, Sherry Rehman, Taj Haider, Syed Shibli Faraz, and Shahzaib Durrani.
APP/qsr-ajb
Recent Stories
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic chal ..
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-25
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
India bowl first in T20 World Cup clash with United States
Robber killed in Wah
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers
Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual ..
Haris Rauf confident of victory against Ireland
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCCI welcomes federal budget 2023-24, terms business friendly3 minutes ago
-
MNA commends PM Shehbaz for presenting people-friendly budget amid economic challenges3 minutes ago
-
Two drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered3 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in Wah28 minutes ago
-
Cleaning work of Phalili Nala started in Uthal28 minutes ago
-
Govt to introduce three slabs of rates on filers/non-filers28 minutes ago
-
Industrial sector poised for recovery with 4.4% growth target in 2024-25: Annual Plan55 minutes ago
-
Ziaullah Langua hails EU, UN for supporting Rule of Law Sector56 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt seeks AKU’s support for reforms in Education Boards56 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister calls on Irrigation Minister Sadiq Umrani10 minutes ago
-
Rs 45 bn to be saved annually by abolishing public sector vacancies: Finance Minister10 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad police finalised comprehensive security plan for Eid ul-Azha10 minutes ago