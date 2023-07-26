Open Menu

Commissioner, RPO Inspect Arrangements At Lodhran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khatak and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry visited district Lodhran and inspected security arrangements during Muharram here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Abdul Rauf and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassam Bin Iqbal welcomed the officers and gave a detailed briefing on security and other arrangements by district administration and police.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khatak directed the officers concerned to ensure proper coordination between the license holders, police and district administration to maintain law and order situation in the district.

He said that maintaining peace and preventing any untoward incident during Muharram was the top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

The RPO directed the officers to visit the field and ensure strict security monitoring of Majalis and mourning processions. He urged the officers to put more efforts in making foolproof security arrangements during Muharram.

