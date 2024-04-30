Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Measles-affected Village: Ensures Government Support And Accountability

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:41 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi on Tuesday visited the village Chandra Mayo of Tando Allahyar and condoled with the family of the children who died due to the measles and said that government’s sympathies are with them in hour of sorrow.

He expressed that A doctor and 3 vaccinators who were negligent in this incident are being suspended and investigated.

Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Salimullah Odho, SSP Abriz Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Shakir Faheem, District Health Officer (DHO) Tando Allahyar Muhammad Ibrahim Parhiyar were also present during his visit.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner also inspected the inspected the measles ward in civil hospital Tando Allhyar where the hospital management along with the parents of the children were also present and he got information about the facilities.

He directed that the children affected by the disease should be given full treatment as well as taking care of them in the best way and any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

Later, Ahsan Ali Qureshi answered the questions of journalists at the Deputy Commissioner's Office and stated that he visited different areas Hyderabad in connection with the ongoing polio eradication campaign and ge also made detailed visit to various transit points in Tando Allhyar.

He mentioned that he clearly directed polio teams to use all their skills under the micro-plan to administer polio drops to children so that no child is left without polio drops

