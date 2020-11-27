Commissioner Zhob Division inspects works of constant growth projects

Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Friday inspected work of ongoing projects including Dam, Football ground and other schemes in Loralai for ensuring completion of them timely with standard

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Zhob Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Friday inspected work of ongoing projects including Dam, Football ground and other schemes in Loralai for ensuring completion of them timely with standard.

During inspection, Commissioner Zhob was briefed about Pathankot Dam by Engineer Irrigation Loralai Hameed Shah that the construction of Dam was completed with Rs, 90 million which is located at 85 acres. The engineer said problems of water would be decreased from the Dam and it could be helped in development of agriculture and Livestock in the area.

Meanwhile, The Commissioner Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch also inspected the work of BRC College Loralai's Football ground and its other department during visit where Principal BRC Shamsuddin apprised the Commissioner that million of rupees of development projects were being continued in the BRC College Loralai for provision of facilities to students in order to achieve target of quality education.

The Commissioner also inspected football and cricket grounds under construction of Local Government from fund of provincial minister Haji Muhammad Khan Toor Uthmankheil in 8 Union Council, construct of bus stop and work of roads in the area.

Assistant Director of Local Government Kalimullah Mandukhel briefed the Commissioner that football and cricket grounds were being constructed with cost of Rs 7 million which is work in final stage.

The Commissioner also expressed his satisfaction for works of the projects.

He also directed concerned officials to take all possible measures to ensure timely completion of all development projects with standard so that people could take beneficial of the schemes from conclusions of them in the area.

He said no compromise would be made on quality of projects and schedule of them.