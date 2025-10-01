Community policing through sports key to social harmony: DIG Tariq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq said that community policing through sports is a vital means of promoting social harmony and bridging the gap between citizens and law enforcement.

An official told APP on Wednesday that DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq participated as the chief guest at the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association’s cricket tournament, where he met with players and participants.

DIG Tariq emphasized that promoting sports not only helps develop the skills of the youth but also fosters stronger connections between the police and the public.

He added that community policing guarantees excellent social harmony, and through sports, positive relationships and mutual trust can be established.

DIG Tariq reaffirmed that Islamabad Police is committed to promoting friendly relations with both citizens and the media, adding that eliminating the gap between the police and the public remains their top priority.

