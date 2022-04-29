Complaint redressal cell established to check overcharging at bus stands

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has established a complaint redressal cell at each bus stand/ terminal to check and control the likelihood of overcharging of fares and overloading by the transporters on the forthcoming event of Eid

Around five special magistrates along with concerned staff were deployed at Faizabad, Mandi Mor Jhangi Syedan and other terminals following Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon directions to immediately respond to passengers' complaints, said secretary ITA Asma.

Talking to APP on Friday, she said the authority staff will perform duties at least 12 hours from 9am to 9pm.

Similarly, she said a complaint cell was also functional at her office where passengers may lodge complaints on phone number 0333-5630920.

No transport vehicle to be allowed to operate from any bay/adda /terminal/wagon stand without valid fitness certificate, requisite license and route permit.

There will be no overloading, whereas transporters was bound to charge prescribed fare from the passengers.

The senior citizens/differently-abled persons and families should be treated on priority.

The officials shall keep continuous liaison with the magistrates and the complaint redressal cell.

In case of any violations strict action shall be taken against the management of terminals/addas.

The special teams will also be functional on the return journey till three days after Eid.

