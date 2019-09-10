Complete ban on Ashura processions in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :The normal life came to a standstill on the 37th consecutive day on Tuesday in Indian Occupied Kashmir as curfew and other restrictions have been further intensified to prevent Ashura processions in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, no one was allowed to venture out in Srinagar, Badgam and other areas of the occupied territory to prevent any procession. Even journalists, government employees and those having valid passes issued by the authorities are not allowed to come out of their houses.

Srinagar city and adjoining areas are completely sealed with concertina wires. All markets are closed while transport is off the road. There is no internet and mobile phone service in the Held Valley, which remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 5 due to communication blackout, while tv channels are also closed.

Curfew and restrictions have caused acute shortage of essential commodities including medicines.