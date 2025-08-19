- Home
Constitutional Amendment, Political Consensus Vital For Establishing New Province: State Minister For Law And Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2025 | 11:37 PM
State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that constitutional amendment and political consensus among political parties are vital to establish new provinces in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) State Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that constitutional amendment and political consensus among political parties are vital to establish new provinces in the country.
There is also need to see economic and administrative viability for setting up new provinces, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In the past, he said there had been debate on new provinces. To a question, he said at government level, there is no discussion regarding new provinces. In reply to a question about reviewing NFC award, he said a committee is looking into the matter.
To a question about Indian aggression, he said, we have evidence of destroying six aircraft during Indian attacks on Pakistan.
