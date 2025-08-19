Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Musadik discuss early warning systems, connectivity

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik on Tuesday co-chaired a meeting to improve cooperation on early warning systems and network connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik on Tuesday co-chaired a meeting to improve cooperation on early warning systems and network connectivity.

The meeting was held on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Senior officials, including the Secretaries of IT and Climate Change, representatives from the Power Division, Chairman PTA, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan,

Pakistan Meteorological Department and Special Communications Organisation (SCO) attended the session.

The participants reviewed challenges in early warning systems and network connectivity. It was decided to enhance inter-departmental coordination, data sharing, and technical cooperation among institutions.