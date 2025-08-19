PFA Attock cracks down on substandard food units in Attock

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Attock on Tuesday has intensified its campaign against adulterated and unhygienic food items in Attock

In a recent operation, several food points were inspected, and those found violating safety standards were penalized.

A grocery store in Civil Bazaar was sealed for selling open and expired spices, and 250 kilograms of open spices were destroyed on the spot.

Another store on Kamra Road was fined Rs 25,000 after inspectors found rodent droppings inside.

The authority remains committed to ensuring food safety and protecting public health in Attock and other areas.

