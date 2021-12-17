Construction of 3.2 kilometers road from Cheema Town to Azam Chowk inaugurated

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Provincial Minister, MPA Samiullah Chaudhry Friday said that the plan for widening and construction of 3.2 km long road from Cheema Town Chowk to Chowk Azam was a gift of the provincial government to the people of Bahawalpur.

He was inaugurating the construction and widening of 3.2 km long road at Chowk Azam here while Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA) Chairman Malik Mohammad Amir, Director-General Jam Mohammad Baqa and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Member Provincial Assembly Samiullah Chaudhry said that work has been started on the project which would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 193 million.

This project contains 32 feet asphalt road, 5 feet shoulder, tree planting and bus stop.

MPA Samiullah Chaudhry said that this project would not only provide facilities like Farm to Market to the people but would be connected to National Highway N-5, KLP Road. He said that another development scheme of the Bahawalpur Development Authority has also been approved which is the construction of a road to connect the Grain Market via Shahdara Park, Heavy Industrial Area to Gulberg Road which will also facilitate the supply of agricultural commodities to the grain market. He said that the services of the Bahawalpur Development Authority are really appreciable. BDA has completed 40 per cent work of the project in a very short time.

